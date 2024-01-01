This strain is a cross made in cannabis heaven, Marathon OG x Dojo fruit. The Marathon OG was created by legendary L.A based cultivars, The Cure Company. The Cure Company has been cultivating cannabis in L.A, California since 1996 and created Marathon OG in homage of the late, great Nipsey Hussle and his brand "The Marathon." The Marathon OG is accentuated in this Cypher pheno, boasting a strong gas terpene profile and peppery, diesel flavor profile. Highly recommended for those Kush and OG smokers! While the family balance is uncertain, this strain is reported to be geared for nighttime consumption, as it typically induces mental and physical relaxation. This strain is reported by users to treat conditions such as depression, chronic fatigue, muscle spasms, cramps and chronic pain.

