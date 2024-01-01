TK-43 is a highly potent indica dominant strain created by crossing White Fire #43 x Triangle Kush BX1. It is very rare to come across such a quality kush strain, anywhere east of the Mississippi River; making TK-43, an exclusive Mission drop! TK-43 is geared for the seasoned smoker because this highly potent strain could trigger un-wanted side effects of THC, such as anxiety or paranoia in novice users. Myrcene is the most prevalent terpene in this strain, which is as an analgesic and tends to be highly sedative. This strain can be good for treating depression, insomnia and inducing relaxation.

