As a sativa leaning hybrid, Wonka Bars is a favorite among users looking for a sweet taste with a cerebral, energizing effect without any feeling of race or anxiety. Users often report a feeling of Euphoria and body relaxation with bursts of creativity. As a cross between GMO and Mint Chocolate Chip Cookies, buds will be on the smaller side, keeping with the true cookie characteristics. Wonka packs a sweet and nutty flavor with a hint of sharp mint on the exhale. The aroma, though similar, produces a pungent overtone that lingers long after the nugs are burned away. Effects are slow creeping, so be sure to take your time and let the Wonka do its work before taking that next hit.

