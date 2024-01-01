Sweeten your evening with an Island Donut Shack flower, Island’s dessert strain sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. As we’re located in the donut capital of the country, this indica is a welcome fit as a celebration of all things indulgent. This delectable strain carries fragrant notes of sugar that’ll surely make you melt. The well-rounded sugary goodness of Donut Shack's terpene profile consists of beta caryophyllene, humulene and limonene. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.

Show more