Sweeten your evening with an Island Donut Shack flower, Island’s dessert strain sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. As we’re located in the donut capital of the country, this indica is a welcome fit as a celebration of all things indulgent. This delectable strain carries fragrant notes of sugar that’ll surely make you melt. The well-rounded sugary goodness of Donut Shack's terpene profile consists of beta caryophyllene, humulene and limonene. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland