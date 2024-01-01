Take the scenic route with Evergreen Haze, Island’s classic sativa version of the cannabis strain you know and love. Accented with pungent notes of earth and pine, this sociable sativa has a sweet exhale and invites a warm, cerebral buzz. Evergreen Haze’s earthy flavor contains limonene and pinene dominant terpenes.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland