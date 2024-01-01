Go along for the ride and find your island with OG Drift, Island’s earth and fuel flavored indica that’ll inspire your next road trip destination. Known for being a long-lasting hard-hitter, this potent strain carries slightly spicy aromatic notes and will keep you lifted and unwound for hours on end.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland