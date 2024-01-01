Let the good times roll with Island Mini Infused 10-Pack Prerolls. 0.5g per mini pre-roll rolled with 100% all-natural, single sources cannabis, and infused with highly potent THCa diamonds to deliver a rich and flavorful experience. No trim, no shake, no blends. Signature strains curated with distinct terpene profiles rolled in all-natural, biodegradable cones.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland