Island Infused Mini Prerolls 5-Pack: Banana Puddintain (Indica)

by Island
HybridTHC 26%CBD —
Let the good times roll with Island Mini Infused 5-Pack Prerolls. 0.5g per mini pre-roll rolled with 100% all-natural, single sources cannabis, and infused with highly potent extract to deliver a rich and flavorful experience. No trim, no shake, no blends. Signature strains curated with distinct terpene profiles rolled in all-natural, biodegradable cones.

Banana Puddintain is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between  Banana OG and GMO. Banana Puddintain is 26% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Banana Puddintain effects include feeling relaxedtingly, and uplifted. Medical marijuana patients often choose Banana Puddintain when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and depression. Bred by Swamp Boys Seeds, Banana Puddintain features flavors like tree fruit, ammonia and sweet. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Banana Puddintain typically ranges from $40-$50. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Banana Puddintain, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
