Project 4516 is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, giggly, and creative. Project 4516 has 23% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Project 4516, before let us know! Leave a review.
