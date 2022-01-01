Celebrate Summer with an Island Limited Edition Solstice OG Classic. This perfect preroll is freshly hand packed in our limited edition packaging that celebrates the sunniest season of the year. Solstice OG is a potent cross between Kryptonite and Hindu Kush and carries strong notes of fuel, skunk and spice. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only all natural, triple-tested, single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.