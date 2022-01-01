About this product
Celebrate Summer with an Island Limited Edition Solstice OG Classic. This perfect preroll is freshly hand packed in our limited edition packaging that celebrates the sunniest season of the year. Solstice OG is a potent cross between Kryptonite and Hindu Kush and carries strong notes of fuel, skunk and spice. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only all natural, triple-tested, single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland