Celebrate Summer with an Island Limited Edition Strawberry Banana Classic. This perfect preroll is freshly hand packed in our limited edition packaging that celebrates the sunniest season of the year. Strawberry Banana is a delicious cross between Banana Kush and Bubble Gum that'll have you soaring to new heights with its fruity flavors. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only all natural, triple-tested, single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.