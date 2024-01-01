Breathe in the purest expression of our strains through our live resin cartridges that are carefully crafted to guarantee a sunny session. Made with full spectrum high terpene extract, rich terpene profiles, zero additives or cutting agents, and triple tested. 510 thread cartridges with ceramic core for smooth, clean hits.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland