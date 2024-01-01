Island Live Resin Cartridge: Strawberry Mimosa (Sativa)

by Island
SativaTHC 14%CBD —
Strain rating:

About this product

Breathe in the purest expression of our strains through our live resin cartridges that are carefully crafted to guarantee a sunny session. Made with full spectrum high terpene extract, rich terpene profiles, zero additives or cutting agents, and triple tested. 510 thread cartridges with ceramic core for smooth, clean hits.

About this strain

Strawberry Mimosa is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Purple Punch and Clementine. This strain is a sweet and fruity treat, with a strawberry and citrus flavor that has hints of champagne. Strawberry Mimosa is 14% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a uplifting and euphoric experience. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Mimosa effects include happy, uplifted, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Mimosa when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Hall of Flamez, Strawberry Mimosa features flavors like sweet, strawberry and citrus. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a refreshing and mood-enhancing effect. The average price of Strawberry Mimosa typically ranges from $35-$55 per eighth. This strain is perfect for daytime use, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a social mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Mimosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Island
Island
Shop products
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

License(s)

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.