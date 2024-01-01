Let the good times roll with Island 5-pack Mini Prerolls. 5 single strain cannabis prerolls rolled in all-natural, biodegradable cones. Our prerolls are thoughtfully packaged in reusable and recyclable tins, crafted with sustainable materials. 0.5g per mini preroll, crafted with signature strains, and curated with distinct terpene profiles. No trim, no shake, no blends.
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland