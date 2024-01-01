Island Mini Prerolls 5-Pack: Triangle Canyon (Hybrid)

by Island
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
Let the good times roll with Island 5-pack Mini Prerolls. 5 single strain cannabis prerolls rolled in all-natural, biodegradable cones. Our prerolls are thoughtfully packaged in reusable and recyclable tins, crafted with sustainable materials. 0.5g per mini preroll, crafted with signature strains, and curated with distinct terpene profiles. No trim, no shake, no blends.

Triangle Canyon is a hybrid weed strain with genetics that originate from a cross between Topanga Canyon and TK Bx1. This balanced hybrid exhibits a combination of both sativa and indica traits, making it a versatile choice for cannabis enthusiasts. Triangle Canyon contains approximately 60% sativa and 40% indica genetics, offering a well-rounded experience appreciated by a wide range of consumers. Its THC content typically falls in the range of 18% to 22%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis users. Leafly customers have reported that Triangle Canyon induces giggles and tingles, followed by a sense of euphoria. Medical marijuana patients often turn to this strain to alleviate symptoms associated with conditions such as anxiety, depression, and insomnia. Leafly customers report that Triangle Canyon effects include feeling euphoric, giggly, and tingly. Bred by Jungle Boys, Triangle Canyon features flavors that include earthy, citrus, and sweet notes. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its distinctive aroma and potential therapeutic benefits. The average price of Triangle Canyon typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on the location and market demand. If you've had the opportunity to consume Triangle Canyon, please consider sharing your experience by leaving a strain review.


Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland

  • CA, US: C12-0000108-LIC
