Take the scenic route with warm and woodsy Island Evergreen Haze Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in a smaller size, individually sealed and freshly hand packed with Evergreen Haze, Island's classic sativa strain. Accented with pungent notes of earth and pine, this sociable sativa has a sweet exhale and invites a warm, cerebral feeling. Evergreen Haze possesses classic haze genetics with alpha pinene and myrcene dominant terpenes. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.