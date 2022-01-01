About this product
Bask in the rays with Island Pacific Dream Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in a smaller size, individually sealed and freshly hand packed with Pacific Dream, Island’s slightly sweet, balanced celebration of California’s most universally loved blue dream strain. With floral notes and a subtle berry aroma, this level hybrid lends a gentle, full-body experience that's as easy as a cool, coastal breeze. Pacific Dream's floral rush of berry flavors contains myrcene dominant terpenes. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.
About this brand
Island
Island is a lifestyle brand and cannabis company made for the Californian in you. We’re on a mission to bring a Golden State of mind back to good times. With products that are simple, sustainable, straightforward. And a harvest that’s as endless as the California horizon. 100% all-natural, 0% complicated prerolls, flower, and vape products. Discover our laid-back line of cannabis gold. #FindYourIsland Visit us at island.co or say hi on Instagram @findisland