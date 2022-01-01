Bask in the rays with Island Pacific Dream Minis. This five-pack contains the perfect prerolls in a smaller size, individually sealed and freshly hand packed with Pacific Dream, Island’s slightly sweet, balanced celebration of California’s most universally loved blue dream strain. With floral notes and a subtle berry aroma, this level hybrid lends a gentle, full-body experience that's as easy as a cool, coastal breeze. Pacific Dream's floral rush of berry flavors contains myrcene dominant terpenes. No trim, no shake, no blends. Only single-strain, whole flower California cannabis.