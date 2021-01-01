16'' Double Showerhead Perc Straight Tube Water Pipe - Made in California
About this product
It's 4:20 Somewhere 16'' Double Showerhead Perc Straight Tube Water Pipe Features:
• Approx. 16" Tall
• 38mm Diameter Heavy Wall Tubing
• 14mm Joint
• Double Showerhead Percolators
• Straight Base
• Ice Pinch
• Thick Borosilicate Glass
• 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem
• 14mm Bowl Included (bowl style/type may vary)
• Handmade in California
Intended for legal use only.
This 16" double showerhead perc straight tube water pipe by It's 4:20 Somewhere features double showerhead</a> percolators. Your smoke will be triple diffused for smooth rips! This double showerhead perc straight tube bong also has an ice-pinch for cooler hits, multi-arm diffused percolator, and 18mm to 14mm diffused downstem. It stands 16" tall and made with 38mm diameter heavy wall tubing. This water pipe is handmade with high quality thick borosilicate glass in California and is decorated with a baked on "It's 4:20 Somewhere" logo.
You won’t find a better-quality hand made water pipe bong with these features at this price anywhere.
About this brand
Its 420 Somewhere Best Online Head shop
2021 best online head shop for bongs, water pipes, dab rigs, oil rigs, percs, bubblers, hand pipes, & more. We carry all the major brands of bongs. Quick same day discreet free shipping, plus our No-Hassle lowest price+ guarantee ensures you’re getting the best price. You can count on our transparent (No BS) customer service making sure you are 100% satisfied. Welcome to the #1 best online head shop, It’s 4:20 Somewhere.
We carry all the cool brands: RooR, Bio Hazard, Chameleon Glass, Custom Torches, Empire Glassworks, Grav, Hemper, Medtainer, My Bud Vase, Phaedhaus, Raw, Zig-Zag and tons more!
