It's 4:20 Somewhere 16'' Double Showerhead Perc Straight Tube Water Pipe Features:



• Approx. 16" Tall

• 38mm Diameter Heavy Wall Tubing

• 14mm Joint

• Double Showerhead Percolators

• Straight Base

• Ice Pinch

• Thick Borosilicate Glass

• 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem

• 14mm Bowl Included (bowl style/type may vary)

• Handmade in California



Intended for legal use only.



This 16" double showerhead perc straight tube water pipe by It's 4:20 Somewhere features double showerhead</a> percolators. Your smoke will be triple diffused for smooth rips! This double showerhead perc straight tube bong also has an ice-pinch for cooler hits, multi-arm diffused percolator, and 18mm to 14mm diffused downstem. It stands 16" tall and made with 38mm diameter heavy wall tubing. This water pipe is handmade with high quality thick borosilicate glass in California and is decorated with a baked on "It's 4:20 Somewhere" logo.



You won’t find a better-quality hand made water pipe bong with these features at this price anywhere.



