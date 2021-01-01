It's 4:20 Somewhere 8" Heavy Pedestal Dab Rig Features:



• Approx. 8" Tall

• 26mm Diameter Thick Wall Tubing

• 14mm Joint

• Pedestal Base

• Thick Borosilicate Glass

• Fixed Diffused Downstem

• 14mm Quartz Banger Included

• Handmade in California



Intended for legal use only.



This elegant 8" heavy pedestal dab rig w/ 14mm quartz banger by It's 4:20 Somewhere features a bubble style body with a sturdy pedestal base. The perc is a fixed diffused downstem. The size of this water pipe makes it a great travel companion and flavor saver! The joint is 14mm female and this piece will accept any 14mm male bowl or banger. A 14mm male quartz banger</a> is included with this oil burner pipe, or add any 14mm male male bowl of your choice and this bong is ready for your favorite bud. This oil rig is handmade with high quality borosilicate glass in California and is decorated with a baked on "It's 4:20 Somewhere" logo.



You won’t find a better-quality hand made bong with these features at this price anywhere.



This oil burner pipe is a great choice because of its design and features. It is an ideal smoking bong for dabbing. Its easy design will let you feel the flavor and heat your oils. And the diffused downstem will allow only cool flavors to travel to your mouth.



Choose an oil burner pipe for smoking resins and take the pleasure of dabbing to the next level. Choose one from the exciting range of glass water pipes. These are handcrafted for those that love smoking while wanting a cooler more flavorful smoke. This oil rig is proudly made in California for It’s 4:20 Somewhere Glass.



