8'' Heavy Wall Mini Beaker Water Pipe - Made in California
About this product
It's 4:20 Somewhere 8'' Heavy Wall Mini Beaker Water Pipe Features:
• Approx. 8" Tall
• 38mm Diameter Heavy Wall Tubing
• 14mm Joint
• Beaker Base
• Ice Pinch
• Thick Borosilicate Glass</li>
• Removable 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem
• 14mm Bowl Included (bowl style/type may vary)
• Handmade in California
Intended for legal use only.
You can't go wrong with this 8" heavy wall mini beaker water pipe by It's 4:20 Somewhere. This heavy wall mini beaker bong features a removable 18mm to 14mm downstem to diffuse your smoke and a triple ice pinch to cool it even further. Stands 8 inches tall and features a 14mm male bowl, this mini beaker bong will deliver cool hits and smiles! This heavy wall water pipe is handmade in California with high quality thick borosilicate glass and is decorated with a baked on "It's 4:20 Somewhere" logo.
You won’t find a better-quality hand made water pipe bong with these features at this price anywhere.
Get an instant 10% off your first order, just visit our website and sign up for our email list.
About this brand
Its 420 Somewhere Best Online Head shop
2021 best online head shop for bongs, water pipes, dab rigs, oil rigs, percs, bubblers, hand pipes, & more. We carry all the major brands of bongs. Quick same day discreet free shipping, plus our No-Hassle lowest price+ guarantee ensures you’re getting the best price. You can count on our transparent (No BS) customer service making sure you are 100% satisfied. Welcome to the #1 best online head shop, It’s 4:20 Somewhere.
We carry all the cool brands: RooR, Bio Hazard, Chameleon Glass, Custom Torches, Empire Glassworks, Grav, Hemper, Medtainer, My Bud Vase, Phaedhaus, Raw, Zig-Zag and tons more!
