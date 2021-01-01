12'' Heavy Wall Beaker Water Pipe - Made in California
About this product
It's 4:20 Somewhere 12'' Heavy Wall Beaker Water Pipe Features:
• Approx. 12" Tall
• 26mm Diameter Heavy Wall Tubing
• 14mm Joint
• Beaker Base
• Ice Pinch
• Thick Borosilicate Glass
• Removable 18mm to 14mm Diffused Downstem
• 14mm Bowl Included (bowl style/type may vary)
• Handmade in California
Intended for legal use only.
This 12" heavy wall beaker water pipe by It's 4:20 Somewhere is the perfect all around beaker water pipe. Comfortably sized, and sturdy beaker for a classic water pipe experience. This bong features a removable 18mm to 14mm downstem to diffuse your smoke and a triple ice pinch to cool it even further. Stands 12 inches tall and features a 14mm male bowl, this beaker water pipe will deliver cool hits and smiles! This bong is handmade with high quality borosilicate glass in California and is decorated with a baked on "It's 4:20 Somewhere" logo.
You won’t find a better-quality hand made water pipe bong with these features at this price anywhere.
Intended for legal use only.
About this brand
Its 420 Somewhere Best Online Head shop
2021 best online head shop for bongs, water pipes, dab rigs, oil rigs, percs, bubblers, hand pipes, & more. We carry all the major brands of bongs.
We carry all the cool brands: RooR, Bio Hazard, Chameleon Glass, Custom Torches, Empire Glassworks, Grav, Hemper, Medtainer, My Bud Vase, Phaedhaus, Raw, Zig-Zag and tons more!
