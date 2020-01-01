 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Black Lime Reserve
Sun grown cannabis produces a greater and more complex terpene profile
About ITEM 9

ITEM 9 from Rolling Cascades Farm is premium, all natural cannabis - pure and simple. Located in the Southern Oregon Cascade range, Rolling Cascades Farm is an eco-friendly, family owned and operated farm, using sustainable practices and all organic materials. We believe deeply in environmentally responsible growing methods that collaborate with the surrounding ecosystem and its resources to cultivate premium, fragrant, sun grown cannabis. Through the culmination of all organic materials, sustainable methods, and optimized nutrition, it is our passion to consistently produce only the highest quality flower.

United States, Oregon