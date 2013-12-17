Item 9 Labs
Afghan Kush Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
With pine notes combined with hints of spice and earth, Afghan Kush is one of the most sleep inducing strains available. Known for its relaxed, sleepy, and happy effects, it’s been known to help treat pain, stress, depression, and lack of appetite while putting users to sleep right after. Afghan Kush Broad Spectrum Cartridges by Item 9 Labs, now featuring cannabis-derived terpenes for a more powerful entourage effect, are perfect for those looking to get sleepy.
Afghan Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
881 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
43% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
29% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
