Everything at Item 9 Labs starts with our responsibly cultivated, award-winning flower. From the live resin in our Orion 710 products to the terpenes in our Broad Spectrum Cartridges and beyond, it all starts with intentionally grown flower. Our flower is managed by experienced growers, always hand-trimmed, consistent across all processes, and rolled to perfection.
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.
00000107DCFT00824215