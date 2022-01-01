About this product
Badder Up! is a limited-edition infused pre-roll featuring indica-dominant GMO Cookies flower and GMO Cookies live badder. Enhanced with kief, this super potent pre-roll is testing at 47% THC!
Each tin includes:
- Seven 0.5g infused Indica pre-rolls
- One collectible sticker featuring Joey Can-Smokemo, the embodiment of two of our favorite past times: cannabis and baseball
Inspired by America’s favorite past time, Badder Up! is our nod to Spring training in Arizona. There’s no better companion to kicking back and watching a game than an Item 9 Labs infused pre-roll.
Each tin includes:
- Seven 0.5g infused Indica pre-rolls
- One collectible sticker featuring Joey Can-Smokemo, the embodiment of two of our favorite past times: cannabis and baseball
Inspired by America’s favorite past time, Badder Up! is our nod to Spring training in Arizona. There’s no better companion to kicking back and watching a game than an Item 9 Labs infused pre-roll.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Item 9 Labs
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.