Badder Up! is a limited-edition infused pre-roll featuring indica-dominant GMO Cookies flower and GMO Cookies live badder. Enhanced with kief, this super potent pre-roll is testing at 47% THC!



Each tin includes:

- Seven 0.5g infused Indica pre-rolls

- One collectible sticker featuring Joey Can-Smokemo, the embodiment of two of our favorite past times: cannabis and baseball



Inspired by America’s favorite past time, Badder Up! is our nod to Spring training in Arizona. There’s no better companion to kicking back and watching a game than an Item 9 Labs infused pre-roll.