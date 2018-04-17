About this product
Broad Spectrum Cartridge: Tranquil Elephantizer (0.5g)
Item 9 LabsVape pens
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDizzyDry eyes
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxedHungry
- Helps with:PainInsomniaDepression
- Terpenes:MyrceneLimonenePinene
Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix effects are mostly calming.
Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix potency is higher THC than average.
Tranquil Elephantizer: Remix by Bodhi Seeds is heavy, sensual indica strain built to please the body. Created by combining Ndnguy’s 1988 G13/Hash Plant (also known as Deadly G) and the rare Snow Lotus, Tranquil Elephantizer offers a pleasurable sensory experience combined with pleasant indica-dominant sedation. This strain has a pungent and herbaceous odor with just a hint of sweetness and spice. Its flavors are earthy and herbal, leaving notes of pepper and pine on the palate. Enjoy Tranquil Elephantizer to excite the body while mellowing the mood.
