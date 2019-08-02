Item 9 Labs
Candyland Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
With both cannabis- and botanically derived terpenes, Candyland Broad Spectrum cartridge gives more of the entourage effect patients need. Featuring uplifting and stimulating effects ideal for social gatherings or creative endeavors, Candyland is a top-seller for that very reason. An ideal pick to fight pain and/or fatigue and get users up off the couch while boosting creativity with a body-mind relaxation that can alleviate some anxiety.
Candyland effects
Reported by real people like you
812 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
52% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
