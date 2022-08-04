Cosmic Crumble infused pre-rolls offer an out-of-this-world cannabis experience fit for an evening of stargazing. Featuring Item 9 Labs award-winning flower dusted with terpene-rich Lemon Cherry Gelato crumble, each pack contains seven elevated joints, a limited-edition Cosmic Crumble affirmation card and infinite celestial adventures. - Seven 0.5g crumble-infused pre-rolls - Testing at 40% THC! - First drop features homegrown Tres Leches flower x Lemon Cherry Gelato
