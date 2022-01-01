With an overarching calming effect, Item 9 Labs broad-spectrum GMO Cookies cartridge is the perfect solution for mind and body relief. Leading with a spicy and earthy flavor profile, GMO Cookies is an all-day strain that may aid with stress and pain relief.



Item 9 Labs broad-spectrum cartridges feature a base of distilled delta-9-THC enhanced with cannabis- and botanically derived terpenes for a greater entourage effect.

