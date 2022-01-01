Featuring sweet grape flavors, this cartridge is ideal for those who like their purple on-the-go. With a full-bodied, euphoric effect, our Granddaddy Purple broad-spectrum cartridge is here for chill vibes and big smiles.



Item 9 Labs broad-spectrum cartridges feature a base of distilled delta-9-THC enhanced with cannabis- and botanically derived terpenes for a greater entourage effect.