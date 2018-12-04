Item 9 Labs
Mandarin Cookies Live Resin Sugar - 1g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Made from fresh-frozen flower and extracted immediately after harvest, this moist, sticky, and liquid-like extract looks like crystals drenched in thick sap. While not as stable or rigid as shatter, its full-spectrum terpene and cannabinoid profile gives dabbers all the aroma, taste, and effects available from the plant — thanks to the entourage effect.
These terpene-rich deep green nugs are lit with bright orange hairs with an orange aroma that shines even brighter. Pack a bowl of this Hybrid strain and let the nutty orange flavors travel up the neck of the bong then set a tangy tingle on your tongue. This flavor packed strain offers up an overwhelming orange zest perfume and leaves users locked in a euphoric comatose. Indica-Dominant: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) X Mandarin Sunset.
Mandarin Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
157 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
43% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
1% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
16% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!