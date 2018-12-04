About this product

Made from fresh-frozen flower and extracted immediately after harvest, this moist, sticky, and liquid-like extract looks like crystals drenched in thick sap. While not as stable or rigid as shatter, its full-spectrum terpene and cannabinoid profile gives dabbers all the aroma, taste, and effects available from the plant — thanks to the entourage effect.



These terpene-rich deep green nugs are lit with bright orange hairs with an orange aroma that shines even brighter. Pack a bowl of this Hybrid strain and let the nutty orange flavors travel up the neck of the bong then set a tangy tingle on your tongue. This flavor packed strain offers up an overwhelming orange zest perfume and leaves users locked in a euphoric comatose. Indica-Dominant: GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) X Mandarin Sunset.