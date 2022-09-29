Orion 710 Live Resin Pod and Battery System: Item 9 Labs’ next-generation vape system that provides full-spectrum flower experiences on the go. It offers strain-specific live resin extracted from fresh-frozen flower for incredible taste and enhanced effects that is complemented by an innovative vaporizing device that rounds out the experience with a satisfying draw, magnetic interchangeable pods, and accurate dosing. It is now available in both half-gram and 1-gram pods.