Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Mummyfingers Infused Pre-Rolls

by Item 9 Labs
HybridTHC CBD
Strain rating:

About this product

Featuring Item 9 award-winning flower and kief seasoned with terpene-rich crumble, each pack contains seven soul-satisfying 0.5G joints, one limited-edition Mummyfingers collector sticker and unlimited shenanigans!

About this strain

Picture of Tres Leches
Tres Leches

Tres Leches is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Koolato with Cookies and Cream. This strain produces uplifting and energetic effects and pairs well with productive activities like creative thinking or simply getting your chores done. Tres Leches features an aromatic floral flavor profile with subtle notes of cinnamon, citrus, and lavender. Medical marijuana patients choose Tres Leches to relieve symptoms associated with appetite loss, stress, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain flowers into pointed fluffy nugs with dark green foliage and topped with snowy trichomes. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Tres Leches - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review of your experience.

No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Item 9 Labs
Item 9 Labs
Shop products
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.