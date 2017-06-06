Item 9 Labs
Paris OG Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
With calming, restful, and relaxed effects, Paris OG Broad Spectrum cartridge by Item 9 Labs is an excellent nightcap for those looking to wind down. Created using cannabis-derived and natural, organic terpenes for a greater entourage effect, its earthy, lemon, and pine flavor profile is known to help users treat pain, stress, insomnia, depression, and inflammation.
Paris OG effects
Reported by real people like you
230 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
37% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
29% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
