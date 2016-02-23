About this product

Featuring tart, skunky, earthy and cheese flavors with pineapple undertones, this cartridge is ideal for those who like their sweet funk on the go. Created with organically grown, botanically derived terpenes blended with cannabis-derived terpenes and distilled Delta 9 THC, the Pineapple Chunk Broad Spectrum cartridge beat out three other strains to be crowned Patient's Choice in 2020.