Item 9 Labs
Pineapple Chunk Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Featuring tart, skunky, earthy and cheese flavors with pineapple undertones, this cartridge is ideal for those who like their sweet funk on the go. Created with organically grown, botanically derived terpenes blended with cannabis-derived terpenes and distilled Delta 9 THC, the Pineapple Chunk Broad Spectrum cartridge beat out three other strains to be crowned Patient's Choice in 2020.
Pineapple Chunk effects
Reported by real people like you
261 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
24% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!