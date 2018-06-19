Item 9 Labs
Pink Champagne Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
With a berry, sweet, and grape flavor profile leading the way, Pink Champagne is often well suited to help deal with migraines and other physical pains. Created via a new Item 9 Labs process with both botanically and cannabis-derived terpenes for a greater entourage effect, it’s reported to make users feel anywhere from relaxed to sleepy and happy to uplifted, while adding appetite boost. Often used to deal with insomnia, pain, stress, headaches, and depression.
Pink Champagne effects
Reported by real people like you
81 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
40% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!