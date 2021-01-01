About this product

With a berry, sweet, and grape flavor profile leading the way, Pink Champagne is often well suited to help deal with migraines and other physical pains. Created via a new Item 9 Labs process with both botanically and cannabis-derived terpenes for a greater entourage effect, it’s reported to make users feel anywhere from relaxed to sleepy and happy to uplifted, while adding appetite boost. Often used to deal with insomnia, pain, stress, headaches, and depression.