Item 9 Labs
Sour Clementine Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Loved by many for its citrus aroma and sweet taste, Sour Clementine's energizing effects are well celebrated. The Broad Spectrum cartridge, made with botanically derived terpenes for taste blended with cannabis-derived terpenes for effects, is perfect wake-me-up heavier times.
Clementine effects
Reported by real people like you
367 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!