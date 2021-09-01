Loading…
Logo for the brand Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs

Sour Clementine Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

Loved by many for its citrus aroma and sweet taste, Sour Clementine's energizing effects are well celebrated. The Broad Spectrum cartridge, made with botanically derived terpenes for taste blended with cannabis-derived terpenes for effects, is perfect wake-me-up heavier times.

Clementine effects

Reported by real people like you
367 people told us about effects:
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
40% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
