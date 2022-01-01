About this product
Sour Tangie features an explosive citrus essence with an undeniable tangerine aroma, providing an energetic and euphoric experience. This uplifting sativa is perfect for a session with friends or an afternoon spent by the pool!
Item 9 Labs broad-spectrum cartridges feature a base of distilled delta-9-THC enhanced with cannabis- and botanically derived terpenes for a greater entourage effect.
About this brand
Item 9 Labs
Founded on friendships, motivated by quality, driven with community.