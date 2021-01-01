Loading…
Item 9 Labs

Item 9 Labs

Tres Leches Crumble - 1g

About this product

With an aroma of floral cinnamon citrus-milk that gives way to even more soothing floral, Tres Leches feels and tastes like lemony milk mixed with cinnamon topped with lavender petals. Such a combo works well as a daytime pick me up or before meals as an appetite enhancer. Also great with cookies and chocolate.

An energetic and uplifting strain, perfect for staying productive throughout the day. Helps with chronic stress, depression, pain, nausea, and a lack of appetite.
