Item 9 Labs
Watermelon Zkittles Broad Spectrum Cartridge 1G
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 25%CBD —
About this product
Opening with a delectable watermelon burst followed by aromatic sweet fruit, Watermelon Zkittles uplifts moods while deeply relaxing. Made by combining organically grown, botanically derived terpenes with cannabis-derived terpenes and distilled Delta 9 THC, Watermelon Zkittles Broad Spectrum cartridges offer a sweet taste on hot days.
Watermelon Zkittlez effects
Reported by real people like you
49 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
42% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
26% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
14% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
8% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
Headaches
4% of people say it helps with headaches
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!