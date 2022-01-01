About this product
Hemp Derived CBD combined with Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT) enhances the purity and effectiveness of our tincture drops.
Why It is Beneficial: May have the following benefits: pain relief, reduces anxiety, reduces nausea and vomiting, may reduce acne, may have neuroprotective properties, could benefit heart health, and may reduce dependence upon opioids.
Recommended Use: Take 1mL (approximately 30 drops) per day.
Ingredients: Hemp Derived CBD, Fractionated Coconut Oil (MCT), Avocado Oil, Sunflower Oil, and Natural Flavors.
About this brand
Ivy J
Dr. Chelsea McGee, Board Certified Cardiologist is the founder of Ivy J. Ivy J was founded because Dr. McGee's patients continually desired alternatives to traditional westernized medicine. Patients grew exceedingly tired of the side effects associated with traditional medicine and sought other safe options. They wanted simpler alternatives to common everyday problems; thus, Ivy J was born.
We are the Avant-Garde in Health, Beauty, and Wellness. Ivy J believes in whole body wellness. Therefore, we have presented you with product lines for skin care, hair care, pain relief, nutrition, sleep support, weight management, prostate care, relaxation, and general overall health. We specialize in advanced formula high quality CBG and CBD products. Our CBD and CBG is 99% pure. All of our Hemp-Derived CBG and CBD is grown according to organic standards. Our CBG and CBD is premium grade, Non-GMO, made in the USA, gluten free, natural, Industrial Hemp Registered, Farm Bill Compliant, and has been third party tested to ensure they are safe for use and consumption. You may view our Certificates of Analysis, as we assure you, that we use the highest quality ingredients when producing our formula. We believe the best products are simple and natural, include only essential beneficial ingredients, and are infused with premium grade CBG and CBD. Some of our products are manufactured via a process called Nanotechnology which effectively increases your body's ability to absorb the product for maximum benefit.
