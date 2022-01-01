About this product
Cannabigerol (CBG) is a cannabinoid. It is one of the many chemicals extracted from the cannabis plant. The most well-known cannabinoid is Cannabidiol (CBD). The other cannabinoid is CBC (Cannabichromene). CBG is the cannabinoid from which all other cannabinoids are derived (CBD and CBC). CBG is the "Mother"! When CBG is broken down, it produces CBD and CBC. CBG provides additional health benefits that exceed those of CBD and CBC. Finding a good quality CBG product can be difficult to find, therefore; all our CBG products have been lab tested by a third-party and has a COA (Certificate of Analysis). CBG is the cannabinoid in its purest form.
Why It is Beneficial: CBG is the cannabinoid in its purest form. It provides additional health benefits that exceed those of CBD. Research suggest CBG may help reduce inflammation, reduce intraocular pressure, affect bladder spasms, carries neuroprotective benefits, stimulate appetite in those with terminal illness, and help to kill certain bacteria.
Recommended Use: Take 1-2 Full Droppers Per Day
Ingredients: Hemp Derived CBG, Coconut Oil, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavors
About this brand
Ivy J
Dr. Chelsea McGee, Board Certified Cardiologist is the founder of Ivy J. Ivy J was founded because Dr. McGee's patients continually desired alternatives to traditional westernized medicine. Patients grew exceedingly tired of the side effects associated with traditional medicine and sought other safe options. They wanted simpler alternatives to common everyday problems; thus, Ivy J was born.
We are the Avant-Garde in Health, Beauty, and Wellness. Ivy J believes in whole body wellness. Therefore, we have presented you with product lines for skin care, hair care, pain relief, nutrition, sleep support, weight management, prostate care, relaxation, and general overall health. We specialize in advanced formula high quality CBG and CBD products. Our CBD and CBG is 99% pure. All of our Hemp-Derived CBG and CBD is grown according to organic standards. Our CBG and CBD is premium grade, Non-GMO, made in the USA, gluten free, natural, Industrial Hemp Registered, Farm Bill Compliant, and has been third party tested to ensure they are safe for use and consumption. You may view our Certificates of Analysis, as we assure you, that we use the highest quality ingredients when producing our formula. We believe the best products are simple and natural, include only essential beneficial ingredients, and are infused with premium grade CBG and CBD. Some of our products are manufactured via a process called Nanotechnology which effectively increases your body's ability to absorb the product for maximum benefit.
