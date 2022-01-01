For most of us, the circle of life laps between stressing about hair loss and the stress of it causing more hair loss. Hair problems have become one of the largest concerns of people across the globe, and only a few solutions have managed to help! There are five ways in which CBD can reduce hair loss, influence hair growth, and enhance overall hair health. CBD brims with the goodness of omega fatty acids that seal in moisture and nourishes the cuticles. CBD improves blood circulation. Improved blood flow in the area near hair follicles encourages growth. CBD has potent anti-inflammatory properties that soothe the scalp form conditions like eczema and dandruff. CBD interacts with several receptors that control the regulation of DHT. DHT is a known culprit of receding hairlines. CBD has potent moisturizing properties that treat dry, lifeless hair, and prevents damage and breakage. It hydrates and nourishes the hair. Hemp Derived CBD-infused hair care products are the new wave of the future.



Why It is Beneficial: Hemp Derived CBD Infused with Anagain. Anagain is derived from an organic pea sprout extract. It is proven to reactivate hair growth by directly targeting the dermal papilla cells that are key to the hair growth cycle. Fight hair loss. Increase blood flow to hair follicle. Hydrates hair and scalp. Slows down hereditary hair loss. Promotes healthier, fuller, and thicker hair. Can be used on all hair types and colors.



Recommended Use: Section hair, apply directly to scalp, and gently massage. Leave on 10-30 minutes. Rinse well and follow with shampoo and conditioner. May use up to 5 (five) times per week.