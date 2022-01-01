Just look around you…. on social and digital media, drugstore shelves, and in your own medicine cabinet…. and it becomes apparently obvious that skin care is having a moment! Plastered across national magazines and the internet are pictures of people with beautiful, flawless skin. How does Hemp Derived CBD infused products help your skin? The root cause of most skin disease processes is an imbalance. We now know that the skin has an endocannabinoid system which works to keep the skin in a healthy and balanced state. CBD upregulates certain receptors in the skin's endocannabinoid system to restore balance (homeostasis). As a result, there is improvement in acne, decreased inflammation, less dryness, improved youthful appearance, firmer, tighter, and glowing skin.



Why It is Beneficial: Hemp Derived CBD, Retinol, and Hyaluronic Acid helps to minimize the appearance of wrinkles within minutes! Instant Wrinkle promotes a youthful appearance! Supports the production of collagen and elastin. Promotes rejuvenation and helps retain moisture.



Recommended Use: Skin must be clean and dry. Apply a peasized amount to affected area and allow to completely absorb. Remain perfectly still for 2-3 minutes. Make-up or foundation can be applied over the product. If application leaves a white residue, clean with small amounts of water.



Ingredients: Hemp Derived CBD, Retinol, and Hyaluronic Acid.