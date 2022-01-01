About this product
Just look around you…. on social and digital media, drugstore shelves, and in your own medicine cabinet…. and it becomes apparently obvious that skin care is having a moment! Plastered across national magazines and the internet are pictures of people with beautiful, flawless skin. How does Hemp Derived CBD infused products help your skin? The root cause of most skin disease processes is an imbalance. We now know that the skin has an endocannabinoid system which works to keep the skin in a healthy and balanced state. CBD upregulates certain receptors in the skin's endocannabinoid system to restore balance (homeostasis). As a result, there is improvement in acne, decreased inflammation, less dryness, improved youthful appearance, firmer, tighter, and glowing skin.
Why It is Beneficial: Hemp Derived CBD, Witch Hazel, and other Essential Oils gives your skin an added defense against dirt and toxins that block your skin's pores. Removes dirt and excess oils. Anti-aging properties. Relieves and soothes skin.
Recommended Use: Gently massage a dime-size of cleanser onto wet face. Rinse well with warm water. Towel Dry.
Ingredients: Hemp Derived CBD, Avocado Oil, Aloe, Witch Hazel, Peppermint Oil, Vitamin C, and Retinol.
Ivy J
Dr. Chelsea McGee, Board Certified Cardiologist is the founder of Ivy J. Ivy J was founded because Dr. McGee's patients continually desired alternatives to traditional westernized medicine. Patients grew exceedingly tired of the side effects associated with traditional medicine and sought other safe options. They wanted simpler alternatives to common everyday problems; thus, Ivy J was born.
We are the Avant-Garde in Health, Beauty, and Wellness. Ivy J believes in whole body wellness. Therefore, we have presented you with product lines for skin care, hair care, pain relief, nutrition, sleep support, weight management, prostate care, relaxation, and general overall health. We specialize in advanced formula high quality CBG and CBD products. Our CBD and CBG is 99% pure. All of our Hemp-Derived CBG and CBD is grown according to organic standards. Our CBG and CBD is premium grade, Non-GMO, made in the USA, gluten free, natural, Industrial Hemp Registered, Farm Bill Compliant, and has been third party tested to ensure they are safe for use and consumption. You may view our Certificates of Analysis, as we assure you, that we use the highest quality ingredients when producing our formula. We believe the best products are simple and natural, include only essential beneficial ingredients, and are infused with premium grade CBG and CBD. Some of our products are manufactured via a process called Nanotechnology which effectively increases your body's ability to absorb the product for maximum benefit.
