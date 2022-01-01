About this product
All the benefits of Hemp Derived CBD, Premium Columbian Coffee, Expresso, and Other Proprietary blended ingredients makes Ivy J a truly Smart Coffee. All the benefits of caffeine without the side effects of that jittery feeling. In addition to Energy, this Smart Coffee enhances Mood, enhances Performance, and Aids in Weight Loss!
Why It is Beneficial: Promotes Energy. Enhances Mental Clarity and Focus. Enhances Performance. Enhances Mood. Aids in Weight Loss. All the benefits of Caffeine without the Jitters.
Recommended Use: Mix one scoopful with 6-8 ounces of hot or cold water. Mix well and enjoy.
Ingredients: Hemp Derived CBD, Premium Dried Colombian Coffee, Dried Espresso Coffee, L-Theanine, Caffeine Anhydrous, Synephrine HCL, Ocimum Tenuiflorum Leaf Extract, Griffonia Simplicifolia Seed Extract (5-HTP), Yohimbine HCL, Chromium Polynicotinate, Withania Somnifera Root Extract, Astragalus Membranaceus Root Extract, Eleutherococcus Senticosus Root Extract, Rhodiola Rosea Root Extract, Bacopa Monnieri Stem and Leaves Extract, Cordyceps Sinesis Mycelium Extract, Huperzine Serrata Whole Plant Extract, Natural Flavor, and Other Blends.
Note: Not for use in anyone under the age of 18 without adult supervision. Not for use in Pregnant or Nursing Mothers.
About this brand
Ivy J
Dr. Chelsea McGee, Board Certified Cardiologist is the founder of Ivy J. Ivy J was founded because Dr. McGee's patients continually desired alternatives to traditional westernized medicine. Patients grew exceedingly tired of the side effects associated with traditional medicine and sought other safe options. They wanted simpler alternatives to common everyday problems; thus, Ivy J was born.
We are the Avant-Garde in Health, Beauty, and Wellness. Ivy J believes in whole body wellness. Therefore, we have presented you with product lines for skin care, hair care, pain relief, nutrition, sleep support, weight management, prostate care, relaxation, and general overall health. We specialize in advanced formula high quality CBG and CBD products. Our CBD and CBG is 99% pure. All of our Hemp-Derived CBG and CBD is grown according to organic standards. Our CBG and CBD is premium grade, Non-GMO, made in the USA, gluten free, natural, Industrial Hemp Registered, Farm Bill Compliant, and has been third party tested to ensure they are safe for use and consumption. You may view our Certificates of Analysis, as we assure you, that we use the highest quality ingredients when producing our formula. We believe the best products are simple and natural, include only essential beneficial ingredients, and are infused with premium grade CBG and CBD. Some of our products are manufactured via a process called Nanotechnology which effectively increases your body's ability to absorb the product for maximum benefit.
