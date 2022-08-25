About this product
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie, 10 servings of 10mg THC (100mg Total). Our Soft Baked Cookie. Products are dairy free/vegan.
Jade & Jane, Infused Vegan Bakery | Denver CO, Local Woman/Family Biz
Twin Owners @PeachyKeenZephyr @scstieglitz
About this brand
Jade & Jane
Jade & Jane's local, handmade cannabis infused desserts are baked in Denver, Colorado for the responsible and discerning 21+ REC consumer. If you need a classy, sassy, tasty, and chill edible in your life try Jade & Jane Baked Goods! We make incredible cupcakes, pound cakes, cookies, cake mixes and more! Please contact us with any questions.
State License(s)
404R-00352