COUNT: 10 cigz

PRICE: $14.99

PROMINENT TERPENES: Myrcene (found in mangoes), Limonene (found in many lemon-flavored herbs, such as lemon balm or lemon thyme), and Pinene (a terpene that yields a pine-like aroma)



Each cigarette has 128 mg of CBD, made from 100% organic hemp buds and rolled in chlorine-free hemp papers. They are nicotine and tobacco free.



Known for its relaxing effects on the body, as well as its rich earthy pine flavor, the Elektra hemp strain delivers the therapeutic properties of CBD with a mild energetic buzz.



Elektra is a cross between Early Resin Berry and ACDC, with dense green and orange buds that give off a wine, chocolate, and citrus aroma. One of the most “potent” strains on the market today, Elektra contains 12% to 15.4% CBD and less than 0.3% THC.



DISCLAIMER: This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not operate machinery after use. Consult a doctor if you are taking medication, pregnant, nursing, or if adverse symptoms occur. This product has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Keep out of reach of children and pets.