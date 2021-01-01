PRICE: $44.95

AMOUNT: 1 gram

STRAIN TYPE: Indica

FRAGRANCE: A base of cherry, blueberry and grape, with vanilla and citrus notes

PROMINENT TERPENES: Beta Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene



Purple Punch is a rare variety created by crossing the old school Larry OG with the famous Granddaddy Purple. This profile brings a super fruity nose, reminiscent of drinking a cherry, blueberry or grape drink as a kid. Hints of tangerine and vanilla intermingle providing a smooth layered taste.



NOTE: Delta-8 products are not available to sell/ship to Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New York, Nevada, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Utah. It is regulated as recreational cannabis in Connecticut and Michigan.